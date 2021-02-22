'Stonk' rally continues amid US investigation into GameStop mania

Winners: Since the March 2020 bottom, only four stocks in the S&P 500 have fallen. Photo: Brendan McDermid/ Reuters

While viewers of the GameStop US congressional hearing were hit with tales of newbie day traders getting clobbered for dabbling in the loopiest meme stocks, those wounds are healing fast.

Stocks whose volatility briefly got too hot for Robinhood to handle have emerged a month later as winners.

Ten of 50 companies put on the broker’s restricted list have surged more than 50pc since the episode peaked, while the average stock caught up in the maelstrom is up 24pc.

Six of them – fast-growing 'stonks' popular with amateur traders – are up at least 90pc since January 28, countering the narrative that retail investors have been whacked since GameStop's demise.

American depositary receipts of Chinese game operator The9 have surged 410pc, bringing the firm’s year-to-date return to 2,242pc. SPAC Churchill Capital has jumped 137pc, bringing its 2021 gains to 429pc. Penny stock Zomedica – last month touted by Tiger King star Carole Baskin – has popped 139pc since late January, and is now up 889pc this year.

“It still looks frothy in these types of stocks,” said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “These are the negative side effects of increasing liquidity at such an unprecedented pace.”

Since the March 2020 bottom, only four stocks in the S&P 500 have fallen. About 30 have gained 200pc or more. Almost everything is doing well in 2021, particularly pockets of the market targeted by individual speculators.

Some favourites of retail investors have had steep losses, however. GameStop has plunged about 79pc while AMC Entertainment Holdings – another of the most high profile retail plays – dropped 34pc. But many of these stocks have continued to rise.

At last week’s House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, lawmakers grilled witnesses including Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, and Keith Gill, the trader known as “Roaring Kitty,” about what happened late last month. Representatives accused Robinhood of gamifying the stock market and failing to protect retail investors.

According to Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management, there is still rampant speculation in the markets.

“The notion that stocks go up is accurate, but that doesn’t mean it’s always accurate,” he said.

