| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stocks tumble as investors fear Fed will curb inflation

Record stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway – run by Warren Buffett – are seen as a signal there was little value to be found in equities. Photo: Bill Pugliano Expand
Warrenn Buffett Expand

Close

Record stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway – run by Warren Buffett – are seen as a signal there was little value to be found in equities. Photo: Bill Pugliano

Record stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway – run by Warren Buffett – are seen as a signal there was little value to be found in equities. Photo: Bill Pugliano

Warrenn Buffett

Warrenn Buffett

/

Record stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway – run by Warren Buffett – are seen as a signal there was little value to be found in equities. Photo: Bill Pugliano

Jon Ihle

Stock markets across the world tumbled yesterday as a sell-off in richly valued US technology stocks late on Monday spread across other sectors and hit European markets.

The benchmark S&P 500 index was down by as much as 1.2pc in morning trading in New York – bigger than any closing decline since mid-March. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped as low as 2pc before recovering at lunchtime as dip buyers emerged.

Most Watched

Privacy