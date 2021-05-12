Stocks tumble as investors fear Fed will curb inflation

Stock markets across the world tumbled yesterday as a sell-off in richly valued US technology stocks late on Monday spread across other sectors and hit European markets.

The benchmark S&P 500 index was down by as much as 1.2pc in morning trading in New York – bigger than any closing decline since mid-March. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped as low as 2pc before recovering at lunchtime as dip buyers emerged.

European shares took a heavier beating, with the FTSE 100 index falling 2.47pc by the closing bell, closely matched by the Iseq, which shed 2.38pc on the day. Investors hit the exits as fears about inflation, rich valuations and reaction to US President Joe Biden’s plans for economic recovery converged after markets hit a record high last Friday, when a suprisingly poor US jobs report hit confidence.

“There are a lot of straws in the wind right now,” said Rory Gillen, founder of Dublin-based investment advisory firm Gillenmarkets. “Valuations are high and there is a lot of speculation in the market. Every Johnny Come Lately seems to be in there.”

Private equity firms, awash with debt financed at record low interest rates, have been bidding up the price of companies, leaving few assets underpriced, while retail investors have piled into the market at record rates, inflating the values of all kinds of assets, from “meme stocks” to cryptocurrencies.

Mr Gillen pointed to record stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway – run by Warren Buffett, arguably the most successful value investor in the world – as a signal that there was little value to be found in equities.

“It’s very hard to read the tea leaves, but when you see someone like Buffett buying back shares because he can’t find something worth investing in, you have to sit up and take notice,” he said.

But the inflation investors seem to be most concerned about is not in financial assets, but consumer prices. Inflation expectations are at their highest level since 2006 and debate rages over whether price pressures will force the Federal Reserve into tightening policy sooner than current guidance suggests.

“What’s interesting about tech and the selloff is that it comes in the face of stable yields, a Fed that is likely on hold for a while and some very strong earnings,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the US SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “Markets seem to be anticipating some kind of move in rates and inflation that could potentially be problematic for the tech and growth trade.”

All eyes are now on today’s US inflation numbers, but it’s possible that last week’s extremely poor jobs report could be a boon for market momentum.

“It’s probably an OK out-turn for markets,” said Bernard Swords, chief investment officer at Goodbody in a client note. “The Fed is watching the labour market very closely. This probably delays tapering by up to three months and that is good for all markets. For equities you have a more constructive Fed and growth is still fine.”

Additional reporting by Bloomberg