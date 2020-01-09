Stocks rise as fears of Iran conflict ease off

Wall Street edged higher yesterday as investors drew comfort from Iranian signals that overnight missile strikes "concluded" its retaliation to the US killing of general Qassem Soleimani.

Wall Street edged higher yesterday as investors drew comfort from Iranian signals that overnight missile strikes "concluded" its retaliation to the US killing of general Qassem Soleimani.

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing US troops in Iraq, in response to the killing of Soleimani, sending shivers across financial markets on fears that a wider conflict may be looming.

Tehran's foreign minister said Iran took "proportionate measures" in self-defence and did not seek to escalate the confrontation.

"The attack was much milder than many had feared. Also, it seems like the United States is gearing up to protect its interest in the Middle East," said Mark Grant, chief global strategist at B Riley FBR Inc.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In