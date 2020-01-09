Stocks rise as fears of Iran conflict ease off
Markets Report
Wall Street edged higher yesterday as investors drew comfort from Iranian signals that overnight missile strikes "concluded" its retaliation to the US killing of general Qassem Soleimani.
Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing US troops in Iraq, in response to the killing of Soleimani, sending shivers across financial markets on fears that a wider conflict may be looming.
Tehran's foreign minister said Iran took "proportionate measures" in self-defence and did not seek to escalate the confrontation.
"The attack was much milder than many had feared. Also, it seems like the United States is gearing up to protect its interest in the Middle East," said Mark Grant, chief global strategist at B Riley FBR Inc.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"A lot of this is a positive reaction to the fact that what has taken place so far hasn't been worse."
In a morning note, NatWest Markets said "there is an off ramp here for US-Iranian tensions, or at least for the conflict to move back to the shadow/proxy/economic sanction realm."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 9.81 points, or 0.03pc, at 28,593.49; the S&P 500 was up 7.19 points, or 0.22pc, at 3,244.37; and the Nasdaq Composite was up 22.96 points, or 0.25pc, at 9,091.54.
Keeping the blue-chip Dow under pressure, Boeing fell 1.9pc after its 737-800 jet belonging to a Ukrainian airline burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.
Walgreens Boots Alliance slid 6.7pc after its quarterly profit missed expectations, hurt by lower payments from insurers on drugs sold at its US pharmacies.
In the latest upbeat US data, the ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls jumped by 202,000 jobs last month, much higher than the 160,000 rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.
The numbers come ahead of the US government's more comprehensive employment report for December, which is scheduled for release on Friday.
Macy's gained 1.3pc after reporting a better-than-feared 0.6pc drop in holiday period same-store sales.
Peer JC Penney was up 3.8pc and Nordstrom rose by 0.5pc.
Reuters
Indo Business