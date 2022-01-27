Stocks rebound from initial dip following Fed rate pledge

Irish shares were up slightly this afternoon after starting the trading day lower following confirmation yesterday that the US Federal Reserve was sticking to its plan to raise rates in March.

The Iseq index was about 0.5pc higher after lunch, with Ryanair, hotels group Dalata and pharma holding company Malin among the risers.

European shares fell at the open on Thursday before also recovering, while US two-year bond yields rocketed to 23-month highs and the dollar busted out of its recent range after Fed chair Jerome Powell confirmed that rate rises were on the way and warned about inflation.

Wall Street had already plunged on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains after Powell's press conference, and looked set to open slightly lower on Thursday.

Yet stocks climbed new as data showed the US economy expanded more than forecast in the fourth quarter, while dip buyers stepped in following yesterday’s sell-off.

Investors are weighing policy-tightening expectations against the economic rebound, after Mr Powell endorsed interest-rate liftoff in March and opened the door to more frequent, potentially larger hikes than expected.

"As supply constraints ease, inflation will fall through 2022, and so monetary tightening pressures will fade," wrote Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "This tightening pace should neither spook markets nor disrupt the economic expansion."

Global stocks are still heading for their worst month since the pandemic roiled markets in 2020. And traders are boosting bets for higher borrowing costs, pricing in five rate hikes from the Fed and another four from the Bank of England.

Investors globally have dumped riskier assets in 2022 and sought safety as they brace for the end of nearly two years of exceptionally cheap and plentiful cash.

"What cheap money has done is provide a safety blanket from bad news," said Jane Foley, an analyst at Rabobank.

"But as this comfort blanket is pulled away, investors will be more exposed and I suspect this will create a more volatile environment for asset prices."

Adding to investors' nervousness are rising concerns over political tension between Russia and Ukraine. That has exacerbated worries over tight energy market supply, keeping oil prices elevated at multi-year highs.

Investors expect the speed at which the Fed tightens policy to be the major determinant of risk sentiment in the coming months, although the US central bank has said how quickly it hikes will depend on economic data and especially inflation.

(Reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg)