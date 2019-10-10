Stocks rally on US-China trade hopes

Stocks rose in the US and Europe as China revived hopes of progress in trade talks with the Trump administration this week, despite potential headwinds, while treasuries slipped.

Chipmakers led the S&P 500 index higher, after Bloomberg reported that China is still open to a partial trade deal with the United States.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced for the third day in four.

The dollar weakened after two days of gains and 10-year treasury yields climbed to about 1.55pc.

High-level US-China trade talks are set to resume in Washington on Thursday after what seemed to be escalating tensions to start the week.

While a broad agreement seems unlikely, China signalled that it was open to a limited deal, provided no more tariffs are imposed, according to an official.

In return, Beijing would offer non-core concessions like purchases of agricultural products, without giving in on major sticking points, the official said, without offering further details.

"It's encouraging to hear China say that they want to make some sort of small deal," said Randy Frederick, a vice-president of trading and derivatives who helps oversee $3.7trn in assets at Charles Schwab.

"If we can get the two sides to agree to not raise tariffs any further than where they are, that would be positive."

Investors are also looking to gauge the next moves by major central banks.

Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve will resume purchases of treasury securities to avoid a repeat of recent turmoil in money markets, while hinting at the possibility of another rate cut.

Elsewhere, benchmark equity gauges fell across Asia, except for those located in Shanghai and Mumbai.

Bond yields dropped in Greece, after the region's most-indebted country sold bills at negative yields.

Gold held above $1,500 an ounce.

The yuan climbed offshore and headed to its biggest gain in almost a month, helped by trade optimism and a stronger-than-expected daily fixing.

In energy markets, West Texas crude touched $53 a barrel.

Bloomberg