Stocks rally as China moves to tackle virus

US equity index futures gained yesterday as China took steps to contain the spread of a deadly virus that had rattled international markets. The dollar edged lower with treasuries.

US equity index futures gained yesterday as China took steps to contain the spread of a deadly virus that had rattled international markets. The dollar edged lower with treasuries.

Contracts on the three main American equity indices all rose, with Netflix and International Business Machines up in the pre-market, while Johnson & Johnson slipped, as traders digested earnings.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fluctuated, with Italian banks slumping as a fresh bout of political turmoil unnerved investors.

European car makers lagged after US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin dangled the prospect of retaliatory tariffs on auto imports if exporting nations enacted digital tax plans.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In