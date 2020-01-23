Stocks rally as China moves to tackle virus
Markets Report
US equity index futures gained yesterday as China took steps to contain the spread of a deadly virus that had rattled international markets. The dollar edged lower with treasuries.
Contracts on the three main American equity indices all rose, with Netflix and International Business Machines up in the pre-market, while Johnson & Johnson slipped, as traders digested earnings.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fluctuated, with Italian banks slumping as a fresh bout of political turmoil unnerved investors.
European car makers lagged after US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin dangled the prospect of retaliatory tariffs on auto imports if exporting nations enacted digital tax plans.
Chinese shares earlier reversed losses after Beijing said it will start a nationwide screening effort to tackle the outbreak.
The yuan steadied after tumbling on Tuesday by the most in five weeks in offshore trading, as investors considered the virus's contagion and potential disruption to spending during China's week-long Lunar New Year.
While the death toll from the respiratory virus rose to nine, a sense that China is coming to grips with containing it gave traders the chance for bargain-hunting.
Investors stayed on the alert, however, with millions set to travel during the holiday period and news that the deadly pathogen had spread to Hong Kong.
Helping sentiment was growth data that topped estimates in South Korea, continuing a recent run of macro reports that support the case for a recovery in global economic expansion.
"I would expect a lot of people - candidly, like we are - are looking for opportunities to buy rather than sell" amid the dip in stocks caused by virus worries, said Lamar Villere, partner and portfolio manager at Villere & Co.
"I don't think this is going to be the beginning of the end."
Broker Mizuho Securities said in a report that Facebook was likely to see stronger-than-expected growth in ad revenue in its fourth-quarter results.
Mizuho cited a recent investor call with an ad agency that suggested strong ad demand from retail, as well as "surprising strength" in financial services.
Bloomberg