Stocks gain as fears ease over virus impact

Treasuries gained with most European bonds.

Mining and construction shares led the Stoxx Europe 600 index higher, with 17 of 19 industry sectors in the green.

Contracts on the three major American indexes edged up, suggesting they may extend Tuesday's rally.

General Electric rose in the pre-market after its earnings beat the highest estimate. Most Asian benchmarks gained, though Hong Kong's tumbled in a catch-up with the global sell-off since that market shut for holidays.

China remains closed, but futures on Chinese shares nudged higher after two days of losses.

The offshore yuan steadied in the wake of a senior White House official denying a report that suspending US-China flights was under consideration, helping ease some concerns amid mounting evidence of a near-term economic hit from the illness.

Crude oil in New York extended its rebound from a three-month low earlier this week. The dollar edged higher against a basket of peers, while the euro headed for a two-month low.

Markets are calming somewhat from the epidemic's initial blow to investor confidence.

They're buoyed in part by positive US economic data and earnings reports.

Apple was boosted as its sales forecast topped estimates even after factoring in disruptions from the virus. Investors are looking for signs of how the disease may affect operations as heavyweights including Samsung Electronics and Exxon Mobil report this week.

"We are seeing economic data points that support this continued recovery," Susan Schmidt, a fund manager at Aviva Investors, told Bloomberg TV.

"The coronavirus might have tamped that down just a bit, but overall management teams are coming back and giving a pretty positive outlook and feeling confident about their businesses."

Elsewhere, emerging-market stocks extended a losing streak to five days, the longest in five months.

Most developing-nation currencies declined against the dollar, with Russia's rouble leading losses.

