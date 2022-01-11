Stocks begin to rebound after tech sector sell-off

Pedestrians pass in front of the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Global stocks recovered some of their recent losses on Tuesday and government bond yields retreated as investors bought back into riskier assets ahead of the appearance of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the Senate Banking Committee.

Investors hope Powell will provide more clues to the timing of expected policy tightening when he appears before the committee, followed by a hearing with vice chair nominee Lael Brainard on Thursday.

The small rise for shares in Tuesday's early trading follows a week of hefty losses for stock markets after investors panicked about the prospect of faster monetary tightening in the United States and the impact of richly valued share prices that hit a series of record highs in 2021.

But many analysts say that, while bond yields look set to remain higher than they did last year, a robust outlook for economic growth and corporate earnings will provide some support to stocks.

The MSCI All Country stock index nudged up by 0.2pc p to 742.63 points on Tuesday. In Europe, the STOXX index jumped 1pc, snapping a three-day losing streak for its best day in nearly three weeks.

Futures pointed to a stronger open on Wall Street after a rebound in late trading on Monday for the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which had earlier skidded into correction territory, defined as a 10pc drop from its peak last year.

"The flight path is still for growth to remain above trend, with healthy businesses and households and capex policies," said Grace Peters, head of investment strategy for Europe, Middle East and Africa at JPMorgan Private Bank.

"A lot of this money is just starting to come into the system now, so we don't think the hawkish mood at central banks and the move up in bond yields derails the economic expansion or leads to any prolonged downturn in equities," she added.

Asian shares were weaker, however. The Nikkei index fell 0.9pc as trading resumed after a holiday on Monday. Australian stocks shed 0.8pc, Hong Kong was flat and China's 300 index lost 1pc.

US December consumer inflation data will be released on Wednesday, with headline CPI expected at a red-hot 7pc year on year, boosting the case for rates to rise sooner rather than later.

Inflation pressures prompted the Fed in December to flag plans to tighten policy faster than expected, possibly even raising rates in March, though that was before it became clear just how fast the Omicron coronavirus variant would spread.

Fed chief Powell pledged "to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched" in comments prepared for Tuesday's congressional hearing.

He did not mention the central bank's plans to raise rates explicitly and this week's hearings are the first opportunity for Mr Powell and Ms Brainard to shed more light on their views.

"We continue to believe liftoff in March is increasingly likely. How these debates are settled will likely have implications for post-liftoff rate hikes," Nomura economists said in a report, referring to US monetary policy.

"In particular, we believe comments regarding earlier runoff and less aggressive rate hikes support our view that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes to two per year in 2023."