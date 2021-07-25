Stocks and shares pumping air on State steroids may be about to hit the floor

Last week’s tumble in share prices shows that, with the economic outlook remaining uncertain and the pandemic far from over, financial markets face a stormy future.

Shares fell out of bed on Monday, with prices tumbling more than 2pc on both sides of the Atlantic.

Why did the markets suddenly turn negative? The US economy is roaring back from Covid, with the IMF forecasting 7pc GDP growth in the US in 2021. And the European Commission is predicting 4.8pc GDP growth in the EU this year, and 4.5pc in 2022. Crisis? What crisis?

In most markets, Monday’s losses were quickly shrugged off, and by mid-week prices were back to previous levels.

In fact, last Monday’s wobble was the biggest price drop since… last October!

Dips and rallies are part and parcel of financial markets with over-enthusiastic buyers bidding up prices, which then fall, creating opportunities for cannier buyers. And yet...

Last Monday’s price falls were triggered by concerns about the Delta variant, as earlier hopes that the vaccines would quickly consign Covid to the rear-view mirror gave way to the realisation that it will be with us for a long time yet.

Not alone are vaccination programmes in advanced countries encountering so-called “vaccine hesitancy”, in many developing countries the vast majority of the population remains unvaccinated.

Globally, almost three-quarters of the world’s 7.9 billion people remain entirely unvaccinated, with only just over an eighth of humanity, slightly more than one billion people, double-jabbed.

This combination of vaccine hesitancy in developed countries and billions of unvaccinated people in developing countries is a perfect setting for the evolution of new, more infectious and lethal variants. While the existing vaccines seem to be holding up quite well against Delta, some scientists fear that a more resistant variant could emerge.

Until as near 100pc of humanity as makes no difference is vaccinated, we will live in the shadow of Covid-19.

Even in the largely vaccinated developed world, emerging from Covid may prove easier said than done. Ever since the pandemic first struck, developed countries have been spending money (largely borrowed) like it was going out of fashion.

At the end of 2019 the ECB had almost €2.9 trillion of euro-denominated securities on its balance sheet, the legacy of more than a decade of quantitative easing. By the middle of this month this had risen to nearly €4.7 trillion.

This country has made a significant contribution to this total, with Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath revealing last week that he expects Ireland’s Covid-related spending to exceed €30bn by the end of this year.

It’s been a similar story on the other side of the Atlantic. The Fed’s holdings of US Treasuries have swollen from $2.65 trillion at the end of 2019 to $5.2 trillion by the middle of this month. A trillion here, a trillion there, and pretty soon you’re talking serious money.

These enormous bond purchases by central banks mean that the government bond markets on both sides of the Atlantic are now well on their way to being effectively nationalised.

The ECB’s bond holdings now represent the equivalent of more than half of the €9 trillion of euro-denominated debt issued by eurozone governments, while the Fed’s bond holdings account for almost a quarter of the $21 trillion US Treasuries market.

One doesn’t have to be a deficit hawk or a neoliberal to worry about the sustainability of this level of central bank bond purchases.

It’s not just the possible long-term implications. There is clear evidence that the ultra-low interest rates generated by massive central bank bond buying are creating massive distortions. As investors desperately chase yield, they are bidding up the prices of one asset class after another – from UK supermarkets to Irish residential property, to stocks and shares.

Conventional financial theory claims that share prices represent the present value of all future cash flows from that share, including dividends and any future capital gains.

However, regardless of any post-pandemic economic bounce it is already clear that the cash-generating capacity of several major sectors – including most non-food retail, retail property, aviation and hospitality – has been permanently reduced by Covid.

Even before Covid several other sectors, most notably oil and gas, were confronted by an existential threat from decarbonisation. This is likely to mean that most remaining hydrocarbon reserves will be left in the ground, with the oil and gas companies being stuck with tens of trillions of euro of “stranded” assets.

Someone clearly forgot to tell investors.

While most of the money “borrowed” by governments to pay for Covid will never be repaid, being repackaged as long-term, low-interest bonds and “parked” on central bank balance sheets instead, finance ministers everywhere are going to have to start weaning companies and individuals off pandemic-era spending.

This is likely to involve a combination of spending cuts and tax increases. UK ministers were last week floating the possibility of an increase in national insurance (the British equivalent of PRSI) rates.

In this country expect Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to spring a few unpleasant surprises when he unveils his budget in October.

Following the agreement by most governments, excluding our own for the time being, to institute a minimum 15pc company tax rate it’s reasonable to assume that much of the burden of future tax increases will fall on business.

This will reduce their future after-tax earnings and should, theoretically, result in lower share prices.

A future where Covid still lingers and the flow of “free” money from central banks is reduced or cut off completely will not be good for share prices. Last Monday’s wobble may turn out to be the shape of things to come for equities.

