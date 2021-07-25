| 21.7°C Dublin

Stocks and shares pumping air on State steroids may be about to hit the floor

The cash-generating capacity of major sectors has been permanently reduced – so when will their shares plummet?

As investors desperately chase yields, they bid up the prices of one asset class after another Expand

Last week’s tumble in share prices shows that, with the economic outlook remaining uncertain and the pandemic far from over, financial markets face a stormy future.

Shares fell out of bed on Monday, with prices tumbling more than 2pc on both sides of the Atlantic.

Why did the markets suddenly turn negative? The US economy is roaring back from Covid, with the IMF forecasting 7pc GDP growth in the US in 2021. And the European Commission is predicting 4.8pc GDP growth in the EU this year, and 4.5pc in 2022. Crisis? What crisis?

