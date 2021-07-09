Stock tumble is a sign the ‘meme stock’ phenomenon is running out of steam

Endgame: Retail traders’ favourites like GameStop have stared to slump. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

It may be time to break out the "Crying Jordan" meme.

A basket of retail traders' favourite stocks is tumbling close to a bear-market plunge of 20pc as investors shun the most speculative equities for safer bets.

The group of 37 so-called meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg dropped 3.5pc as of 11:39 a.m. in New York on Thursday, extending its retreat from a June 8 high to just shy of 20pc.

The basket bounced off its 50-day moving average, a level it hasn't closed below since late May when a massive surge in AMC Entertainment Holdings captivated investors.

The index has been bogged down over the past month by losses for Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments as well as GameStop and other speculative plays like Koss and Naked Brand Group.

All four of the stocks have shed at least a quarter of their value in the past month.

The declines come amid signs that the day-trader frenzy which erupted during pandemic lockdowns may be cooling off.

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance cited an approximately 30pc decrease in retail stock trading when downgrading shares of brokerage Charles Schwab to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’ on Thursday.

Pain from the sell-off in the market's riskiest assets has delivered blows to some of the most vocal retail investors.

Take Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy as a prime example of investors who bet the stock market only goes up.

The media star, who has a cult-like following of investors on social media, vented on his "Davey Day Trader" livestream that he's been losing more than $150,000 (€126,000) every day lately.

Mr Portnoy complained he hasn't "had a good day in this godforsaken game in a month-and-a-half".