Stock markets anxiously wait for Putin’s next move in Ukraine crisis

A Ukrainian soldier stands at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Picture by Andriy Dubchak/AP

The threat of war in Ukraine and the prospect of higher interest rates clobbered the markets this week with prices tumbling as nervous investors dumped shares.

Except for the unfortunate Ukrainians, the situation in that country has long been critical but not serious. Ever since Russia illegally seized Crimea in February 2014, Ukraine has literally been living under the gun.

However, for the rest of us the crisis has only impinged sporadically on our lives. Unless something truly awful happened, as when Russian-backed rebels shot down a Malaysian airline with the loss of 298 lives in July 2014, Ukraine was a faraway country about which we knew little and cared less.

Until last week at any rate, as the realisation began to dawn that Russia’s ever-increasing threats to Ukraine might amount to more than just sabre-rattling. Confronted by the dreadful prospect of the first major land war on the European mainland since 1945, investors took fright.

In Dublin the ISEQ index of Irish shares tumbled by 5pc on Monday. Irish companies with significant exposures to Ukraine and Russia include CRH, Kingspan, Ryanair and Origin.

CRH is one of Ukraine’s leading cement producers. Its share price was down €2.20 to just under €43 at one stage on Monday while Kingspan, which has operations in both Ukraine and Russia, saw its share price plunge by almost 11pc to just over €79.

The carnage wasn’t confined to the Irish market. In the US, the S&P Index of 500 leading shares was down 4pc on Monday while the tech-heavy NASDAQ shed almost 5pc. In Germany, the major economy likely to be worst hit by any war in eastern Europe, the DAX index of leading shares was down by 4pc.

In London the FTSE 100 index was down by 3pc.

However, after Monday’s clobbering, share prices recovered later in the week. By Wednesday Dublin along with most of the major markets had recovered the bulk of Monday’s losses.

That was before the Federal Reserve’s statement, also on Wednesday, in which the US central bank announced that its interest-rate setting Federal Open Markets Committee was getting ready to raise interest, probably at its next meeting in March.

Not alone is the Fed getting ready to raise official short-term interest rates, possibly as often as four times this year, it is also rapidly winding down its bond-buying programme, AKA quantitative easing or QE.

Fed bond purchases, which had been running at $120bn (€108bn) a month as recently as last October, will fall to just $30bn from next month. This rapid reduction or “taper” in QE signals a significant increase in long-term interest rates also.

Across the water, the Bank of England, which increased UK interest rates last month, looks set to do so again shortly, possibly as soon as next month. While ECB boss Christine Lagarde has stated that a eurozone interest rate increase is “very unlikely” this year, the direction of travel is clear.

These worries about higher interest rates meant that share prices were already under pressure, even before last week’s war scare.

“Equity markets are expensive. The Fed has signalled that it intends to raise rates. We are going through a rate tightening cycle”, says Conall MacCoille, chief economist with Davy Stockbrokers.

“Jerome Powell [chairman of the Fed] sees rates being normalised. This combination of markets being expensive and markets coming to terms with interest rate rises means that investors are uncertain about the growth outlook”.

Even before last Monday’s share price falls the S&P 500 was already down over 8pc since the start of the year, the NASDAQ by 13pc and the ISEQ by 2pc.

However, there is an enormous qualitative difference between an interest rate increase, even a very significant one, and a full-scale shooting war. While it is possible to predict with some degree of accuracy the likely effect of even a very large interest rate increase on the global economy, all bets are off once the shooting starts.

So what are the chances of a war in Ukraine and if there is one how will it affect us?

The answer to the first question lies somewhere inside Russian President Vladimir Putin’s head. In a 7,000-word essay published last July, he provided an outline of his thinking on Ukraine. It made for depressing reading. Putin, in common with most Russians, seems to be completely unable to get his head round the concept of an independent Ukraine, despite that country being independent for more than 30 years.

As for the likely effects on the global economy, take the huge increase in state borrowing as a result of Covid-19 – during which the developed countries added the equivalent of 20pc of GDP to their government borrowings – as a possible template.

Wars, even ones other people fight on your behalf, are ruinously expensive. Sustained government borrowing at anything like Covid-19 levels would inevitably lead to higher inflation, interest rates and taxes.

But let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

Russia is what political scientists politely describe as a kleptocracy – basically a government of robbers, by robbers, for robbers.

Which is Putin’s Achilles heel.

While it may be relatively easy for Putin and his fellow-kleptocrats to rob their country’s resources, hanging on to the loot in a lawless country is impossible. The only way to keep the money is to stash it abroad.

Instead of imposing more blanket sanctions, any Russian invasion of Ukraine should trigger the confiscation of Russian-owned assets held overseas.

Stripping Putin and his cronies of their ill-gotten gains is the only way to push up the cost of any Ukrainian adventure to prohibitive levels.