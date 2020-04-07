Japan unveiled a record 108.2trn yen (€912bn) stimulus package to shield the economy from the coronavirus outbreak as prime minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency.

The package's size, with a headline figure equivalent to 20pc of annual economic output, highlights the magnitude of the damage policymakers are bracing for. Japan's economy faces its biggest crisis since the end of World War Two, Mr Abe said.

He earlier declared a state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures, empowering local authorities to urge people to stay at home in major cities that generate about half of Japan's economic output.

Japan is ramping up its response to the outbreak amid mounting calls for more aggressive measures to contain the deadly virus and its economic consequences.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent