Sterling slippery as BoE boost fades

A man walks past the Bank of England in the city of London.

Asian share markets rose on Thursday after Britain's central bank launched an emergency bond buying programme to stabilise a furious sell-off in gilts, though trade was skittish and sterling remained under pressure.

The Bank of England said it will buy as much as £5bn a day of long-dated government bonds until Oct. 14. It spent about £1bn on Wednesday and 30-year gilt yields fell 105 basis points, the biggest drop ever according to Refinitiv records stretching back to 1992.

The move buoyed sterling and offered some salve to a fractious mood in markets, but by mid afternoon in Tokyo the pound was struggling for support and down 1pc at $1.0776.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5pc - more muted than a 2pc surge on Wall Street overnight. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9pc.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2pc. European futures rose 0.6pc and FTSE futures lifted 0.3pc.

"It's all a bit of a mess," said ANZ economist Finn Robinson.

"How long the calm and fresh optimism lasts remains to be seen. For one, this re-stimulation will lift, not quell UK inflation, and that's bad for bonds and sterling."

The fallout from unfunded tax cuts announced in Britain last week has reverberated across financial markets after setting off a collapse in British asset prices. The BoE's intervention followed steps in Korea, India and Indonesia to stabilise their financial markets this week as the U.S. dollar rallied broadly.

China's central bank said stabilising the foreign exchange market is the top priority, as the yuan hangs around its lowest levels since the financial crisis.

Later on Thursday, investors' focus will be on three Bank of England speakers, media appearances from British Prime Minister Liz Truss, German inflation data and Federal Reserve speakers.

"Note that nothing has fundamentally changed other than a circuit breaker provided by BOE," said DBS' rates strategist Eugene Leow in Singapore.

U.S. Treasuries rebounded in sympathy with gilts on Wednesday, and benchmark 10-year yields fell more than 20 bps, before creeping up to 3.818pc in Asia.

A drop in the dollar was also unwinding. The U.S. dollar index had its worst session in 2-1/2 years on Wednesday, recoiling from record highs. But the greenback found buyers all day in Asia, grinding the index up by 0.5pc to 113.56.

The euro fell about 0.7pc to $0.9665. The Australian dollar fell 0.8pc to $0.6470. The kiwi fell 1pc to $0.5674.

"Concerns over growth in China, the euro zone and various other economies have been underpinning demand for the dollar for months," said Rabobank FX strategist Jane Foley, who has a target for $0.95 on the euro and sees a risk it goes even lower.

"Given that risk appetite has been on the back foot for some time, the ructions in the UK market this week only served to undermine investor confidence further."