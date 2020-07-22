Sterling edges lower as no-deal Brexit reports emerge

The pound drifted away from the one-and-a-half month high on Wednesday, amid worries around the Brexit transition period ending without any deal between Britain and the European Union.

Sterling was trading down 0.6pc versus the dollar at $1.2653 on Wednesday and versus the euro it was 0.5pc lower at 91.04 pence. The pound had briefly risen above $1.27 for the first time in six weeks on Tuesday.

"The performance of the pound in recent weeks suggests Brexit risks are starting to play a role," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG.

Britain's exit from the European Union has taken a back-seat this year as the country focused on how to survive the new coronavirus pandemic. But with a transition period due to expire at the end of the year, the clock is ticking for Britain to reach a trade deal with the bloc.

London wants a Brexit free trade deal with the EU but is prepared for no deal, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

That followed a report in the Daily Telegraph that suggested the two sides may fail to sign a post-Brexit trade deal, with only a few days left before Prime Minister Boris Johnson's July deadline.

The Financial Times reported the British government has also abandoned hopes of clinching a US free trade deal ahead of the presidential election, with officials blaming the novel coronavirus outbreak for slow progress.

