Steep decline in eurozone activity as ‘shallow recession’ closes in

Car making was one of the biggest losers in the PMI survey. Photo: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Recession fears are growing after gloomy survey data showed demand in the eurozone shrank in July.

A flash eurozone purchasing managers index (PMI) by ratings agency S&P showed output falling to 49.4 from 52.0 in June, a 17-month low and the first fall since February 2021.

Anything below 50 indicates a contraction.

The steepest decline in activity was registered in Germany, while France saw a sharp slowdown.

The July fall was led by a sharp contraction in manufacturing output to 46.1, a more than two-year low, with chemicals firms and car makers leading the dip.

Services grew slightly but consumer-facing sectors including tourism, media and transport either stalled or fell, reversing growth seen in the spring.

Chris Williamson, S&P Global Market Intelligence’s chief business economist, said the numbers indicate the economy could contract by 0.1pc in the third quarter.

The Central Statistics Office recently revised down Ireland’s first-quarter gross domestic product from 10.8pc to 6.3pc, as multinationals sent more profits home.

But official forecasts see the Irish economy growing at an average of around 4pc this year and next, well ahead of the eurozone and wider EU.

The S&P index saw new orders for goods and services fall for the first time since February 2021, while factories saw the largest monthly drop in input purchases since early 2020.

The survey showed the biggest build-up of unsold finished goods ever recorded, although price inflation cooled slightly and supply chain pressures eased.

Business expectations for the year ahead fell to their lowest since May 2020.

The news caused the euro to fall back again, just a day after it failed to rally on the European Central Bank’s rate hike and new bond market backstop.

ING senior economist Bert Colijn said the data indicates the 19-member eurozone is “moving rapidly towards a (shallow) recession” and predicts the ECB’s rate path would be shallower.

He expects another half a point in rate rises this year after Thursday’s surprisingly large hike from the ECB.