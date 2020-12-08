Staying power: Airbnb boosts its IPO price range, taking valuation to $42bn

Staying strong: Airbnb's IPO valuation could be as much as $42bn

Airbnb has boosted the price range of its initial public offering (IPO), pushing its potential valuation to as much as $42bn (€34.5bn).

The San Francisco-based company will now offer its shares for $56 to $60 each, up from a previous price range of $44 to $50, according to a filing yesterday. That would increase the amount Airbnb is expected to raise to as much as $3.1bn, and push its fully diluted valuation $7bn up from $35bn at the top of the earlier range.

The home rental company, which has seen a bounce in domestic bookings since the early days of the pandemic crushed demand, plans to offer 50 million shares, with existing shareholders selling an additional 1.6 million shares.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group are leading the IPO. Airbnb plans to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ABNB.

Bloomberg