State will have to stump up more cash as Covid-19 reality bites

Estimates of the economic and exchequer cost of the coronavirus outbreak are beginning to take shape. But they still look somewhat unrealistic and may well be revised further downward in the coming weeks. Only a couple of weeks ago, bizarrely optimistic forecasts were being produced which talked about minor drops in the performance of the economy, with an elusive V-shaped recovery on the horizon.

It seems incredible that as recently as March 12, economists were talking about a 0.8pc drop in Italian GDP this year. The US economy was going to grow by 1.6pc instead of 1.9pc. Airlines were going to see their earnings drop by 40p-60pc. Now they are practically grounded. All of those forecasts have been well and truly torn up.

The ESRI began to approach a more realistic assessment of Ireland's economic fortunes for 2020 this week. It now estimates economic activity could fall by 7pc and the exchequer could run up a deficit of 4.3pc in a recession. That is a €14bn swing on pre-crisis estimates. The ESRI also points out how this is predicated on a recovery in the second half. It is hard to see how that can happen.

The ESRI estimate of unemployment peaking at 18pc by June (330,000 job losses) is terrifying. But it is well under way.

The Government introduced emergency measures during the week and has put together a preliminary package of over €6bn, made up of income supports, new social protection measures, supports for business and higher spending on health.

The US has put through a $2trn (€1.8trn) fiscal stimulus package which will see most adults receive $1,200 straight from the state to their bank accounts. The US package amounts to around half the annual federal expenditure budget. A package of that scale for Ireland would end up costing around €38bn. By the time this is all over, it may well end up not too far short of that territory.

If US president Donald Trump decides to pull back on isolation and lockdown measures next week, the human cost of the crisis in the US will be devastating. It will also become politically volatile, if individual states and cities stick to a lockdown policy. The alternative is to maintain the lockdown and social restrictions, albeit at huge economic cost. The longer that goes on, the greater the short-term and medium-term financial cost. However, that increases the chances of ensuring the health system is not overwhelmed, with huge loss of life.

There is now a debate surfacing among some big industrialists about whether the economic cure is worse than the disease.

This started when the phrase was used by former David Cameron adviser Steve Hilton on Fox News early last week.

It was repeated by Trump the next day and has since been repeated by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. It was then used by Swedish industrialist Jacob Wallenberg.

Here in Ireland, there is no such dissent from a common consensus that we must pull together to do everything possible to save as many people as we can. But, yes, the bill is going up and is likely to rise a lot more. The biggest challenge is ensuring that as many people as possible can prevent their businesses from simply disappearing. Equally as important is to maintain the contact between staff and their employers. In the ESRI modelling, a return to some normality in the second half of the year could see unemployment end the year at around 12.7pc. This is still very high and this forecast may even be too optimistic.

The danger of a second surge in the virus brought in from abroad later in the year, if we do get a handle on it, remains very real.

This would disrupt the economy for longer, and isolation measures might be eased and then tightened again until a vaccine is developed. Ireland should be able to look to the EU and ECB for maximum support. We are all in this one together.

Climate change agenda could get left behind in cash crunch

The Green Party is still somewhat divided on whether to form a coalition government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. If it does decide to push the button, there could be some very tricky coalition talks on the money available during the next government term to tackle climate change. If the economic fallout of the virus drags on, which seems likely, the Government will have to massively increase borrowing, spend contingency reserves allocated for things like Brexit, and suffer a serious drop-off in tax receipts.

Everybody acknowledges a proper plan to tackle climate change needs money. It also needs consumers and businesses to make the right choices. How hard would it be to sell higher carbon taxes to an electorate that has seen employment and incomes fall sharply?

How much money can the State invest in retrofitting when its tax receipts have fallen?

Regulation around agricultural emissions would be very hard to sell to a food/agri sector that may be decimated by the virus, given the impact on exports of Irish food to British and European restaurants, hotels and bars. How do you convince people to spend money on more environmentally-friendly windows or heating systems when their incomes have taken a hammering? In the short term, emissions from transport and industry are much reduced during this crisis, leading to feel-good satellite images.

However, when countries want to rebuild, they will take as much short-term economic advantage as they can. In the long run, this would all be very short-sighted but it may be deemed necessary.

VC deals for hot startups dry up

Tourism and hospitality are not the only sectors to feel the chill of coronavirus. Even hot new startups are operating in a very different environment. Venture capital (VC) and private equity investing has stalled. Deals that are still going ahead are happening with lower valuations on rising tech stars. This is a real problem for startups with lots of potential but a rate of cash burn.

Fewer deals are being done as investors become more risk-averse. One writer in Silicon Valley accused venture capitalists and private equity investors of "bad behaviour", which he said was unethical and short-sighted. He even accused some investors of abandoning valuations on deals already agreed in principle through term sheets.

The coronavirus will add to a cash crunch for potentially high-growth startups, which in theory should not be affected by Covid-19 in any serious long-term way. Covid-19 is also pulling the rug from under IPO candidates by decimating markets. For those close to selling a firm, this has come as a real shock.

Among those fortunate to have got deals away before the health disaster are Michael Smurfit, who sold the K-Club just last month for €70m. Stephen Vernon sold Green Reit for €1.3bn last autumn. Given the turbulence in the commercial property market ever since, that deal looks even smarter now.

The Collison brothers' Stripe raised a further $250m in September at a price that valued the payments firm at $35bn. They may well be very pleased to have got that deal away. What about the State, Granahan McCourt and the National Broadband Plan? David McCourt should be happy the Government signed the licence agreement in November, committing the State to a €3bn spend. Yet convincing rural households to take up new fibre broadband in the wake of a recession may be a lot more difficult.