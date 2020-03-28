| 5.5°C Dublin

State will have to stump up more cash as Covid-19 reality bites

Richard Curran Email

Estimates of the economic and exchequer cost of the coronavirus outbreak are beginning to take shape. But they still look somewhat unrealistic and may well be revised further downward in the coming weeks. Only a couple of weeks ago, bizarrely optimistic forecasts were being produced which talked about minor drops in the performance of the economy, with an elusive V-shaped recovery on the horizon.

It seems incredible that as recently as March 12, economists were talking about a 0.8pc drop in Italian GDP this year. The US economy was going to grow by 1.6pc instead of 1.9pc. Airlines were going to see their earnings drop by 40p-60pc. Now they are practically grounded. All of those forecasts have been well and truly torn up.

The ESRI began to approach a more realistic assessment of Ireland's economic fortunes for 2020 this week. It now estimates economic activity could fall by 7pc and the exchequer could run up a deficit of 4.3pc in a recession. That is a €14bn swing on pre-crisis estimates. The ESRI also points out how this is predicated on a recovery in the second half. It is hard to see how that can happen.