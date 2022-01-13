State Street Global Advisors flexes its muscles on gender diversity

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), one of the world’s most influential investment managers, has threatened to oust the boards of the biggest listed companies if they don’t appoint more women directors.

In his annual proxy letter to investee companies, SSGA chief executive Cyrus Taraporevala said his firm would vote against reappointing board members of S&P 500 and FTSE 100 companies that fail to reach 30pc female board participation by 2023.

SSGA also said it expected every company it invests in – regardless of size or where it is listed – to have at least one woman on the board by the second quarter of this year, when most have their annual general meeting.

Ireland’s FTSE 100 companies – DCC, CRH, Flutter and Smurfit Kappa Group – all meet the updated gender criteria, having added many women to their boards in recent years as diversity has become a more important issue to a range of corporate stakeholders.

SSGA controls $3.9trn (€3.4trn) in stakes in public companies worldwide, which gives it significant power in shaping corporate governance practices through financial pressure. Mr Taraporevala, along with Blackrock’s Larry Fink, has been one of the more outpoken investment market CEOs in recent years, using his annual missives as an opportunity to push companies towards greater diversity in hiring and better environmental policies.

Last year he told directors to begin disclosing the racial and ethnic composition of their boards and to publish the results of equal opportunity surveys in the US, which ask employers questions of race, gender and disability at their companies.

SSGA threatened voting sanctions against companies that didn’t add at least one member of an under-represented minority to their boards by this year.

On climate, SSGA said it will start targeting the biggest corporate emitters it’s invested in to discuss their climate-transition plans.