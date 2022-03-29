State-owned DAA's Saudi deal makes a mockery of our Russia outrage

In the last five weeks since Vladimir Putin launched a war against Ukraine, there has been an economic exodus from Russia as Western governments imposed crippling sanctions on the country and public sentiment turned viciously against the regime there.

Many companies that had been happily making money in Russia for years – including big brands like McDonald’s – have either pulled back from or entirely left the market, rightly appalled at the devastation of peaceful Ukrainian cities like Mariupol and Kharkiv.

Those that have stayed have been vilified for indirectly financing the ongoing destruction and pressured to divest. It seems that something has shifted in the balance between commerce and morality.

So, it is extremely troubling that the State-owned airport operator, DAA International, just signed a deal to run the massive airport in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city, Jeddah.

Nobody should need reminding that Saudi Arabia is among the most egregious human rights abusers in the world. Just two weeks ago, the kingdom conducted a mass execution of 81 men. This is the regime that had dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi kidnapped, assassinated and dismembered. It’s also the country behind a bloody intervention in neighbouring Yemen.

It is clear from Putin’s dramatic arc – from murdering political opponents to invading neighbouring countries – that doing business with repressive regimes like this only empowers their worst instincts.

In the post-Cold War era many people who wanted to make money in the former Soviet bloc and in China convinced themselves that freedom inevitably followed capitalism, that commercial engagement would liberalise authoritarian countries both economically and politically.

But this bankrupt ideology has not worked even once. Why, then, is the Irish Government, through one of its State companies, persisting with this fantasy of having normal trade relations with abusers when it only gives them cover?

Amnesty International Ireland’s executive director Colm O’Gorman said in a statement that the Saudi authorities have been trying to rebrand their image to deflect attention from worsening human rights violations in recent years.

“If Ireland is to maintain its good standing on the international stage on human rights issues, then public and private pressure on Saudi authorities should be a major component at the forefront of any bilateral agreements, trade or otherwise,” he said.

A spokesperson for DAA International said in a statement that the company follows all government guidelines for doing business overseas, including in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the two most important markets in the Gulf region for Irish companies supported by Enterprise Ireland, with exports topping close to €320m in 2020. The Irish Government targets exports in excess of €100m to Saudi Arabia by 2025 as part of a wider plan to raise exports to the Middle East,” it said.

We have learned from the embarrassing retreat from Russia that prioritising euros over human rights is a risky business and not as savvy or shrewd as it may superficially appear.

If in the future DAA International has to make a hasty retreat from Saudi Arabia, it will be because it ignored the downsides of that trade.