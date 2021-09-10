| 17.2°C Dublin

State hits borrowing target with ECB set to trim bond buying

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

Sarah Collins

Ireland should prepare for higher borrowing costs after the European Central Bank said it would start paring back its emergency bond buying.

It’s good news in some ways, as the move comes on the back of a better-than-expected recovery. The Irish economy is expanding at three times the EU average and the country is on track for double-digit growth this year.

But with the ECB holding the bulk of Irish government debt – around 70pc of bonds issued since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) – what happens in Frankfurt doesn’t stay in Frankfurt.

