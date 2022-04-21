State funding costs rise over prospect of earlier ECB rate hikes

Selling gripped eurozone bond markets on Thursday, pushing sovereign borrowing costs sharply higher as European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos backed the end of bond purchases in July, raising prospects of a rate hike soon.

Two-year bond yields in France and Italy soared almost 10 basis points each, Italy's 10-year bond yield rose to its highest since March 2020 and borrowing costs across the bloc headed back towards multi-year highs.

Money markets, which had eased rate hike bets following last Thursday's ECB meeting, were back to pricing in over 70 basis points of tightening - the equivalent of almost three 25 bps ECB rate hikes - by year-end.

The ECB should end its stimulus programme in July and could raise rates that same month, in September or later, Mr de Guindos said in an interview published on Thursday.

He joins a growing number of ECB policymakers, including Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, in calling for an early end to the ECB's asset purchase programme.

Belgian central bank Governor Pierre Wunsch said policy rates could turn positive this year, according to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday.

"Over the last two days we have heard from typical hawks but today we are hearing from middle-ground officials like de Guindos," said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"The hawks are now closer to the mark on the feeling on the (ECB) Governing Council, which is why bonds are selling off."

Germany's two-year bond yield was up 10 bps on the day at 0.16pc, within sight of roughly eight-year highs hit recently.

German 10-year Bund yields too headed back towards recent multi-year highs, up almost 6 bps on the day at 0.92pc. The yield is up almost 37 bps this month and has risen for five straight months.

Italian 10-year bond yields rose to as high as 2.58pc , marking their highest level since March 2020 when the COVID-19 outbreak roiled markets.

ECB President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are due to speak later in the day.

While European and US sovereign bond yields fell on Wednesday as recent heavy selling appeared to entice some buyers back into beaten-down bond markets, the upward pull on yields appeared too strong to resist.

US and British bond yields were also higher on Thursday.

French 10-year yields rose 3 bps to 1.38pc but fared better than most peers after President Emmanuel Macron cleared a major hurdle ahead of Sunday's runoff election with a combative TV debate performance against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

That kept the gap over top-rated German peers at around 46 bps, not far off its tightest level in over two weeks.