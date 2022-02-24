| 2.8°C Dublin

State allowing foreign students to work without getting visas

Temporary permission is being authorised by the Department of Justice

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says the suspension of normal rules will end on May 31 Expand

Jon Ihle

Employers have been given a green light to hire part-time casual workers from outside the EU without work visas as officials work through a backlog of applications, the Irish Independent has learned.

Thousands of English language students, many from Brazil, are being allowed to take up jobs in Ireland even though their immigration paperwork has yet not been completed.

