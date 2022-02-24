State allowing foreign students to work without getting visas

Employers have been given a green light to hire part-time casual workers from outside the EU without work visas as officials work through a backlog of applications, the Irish Independent has learned.

Thousands of English language students, many from Brazil, are being allowed to take up jobs in Ireland even though their immigration paperwork has yet not been completed.

The temporary permission is being authorised by the Department of Justice which is advising businesses that they can take on the students under certain conditions.

The issue is causing confusion in the hospitality sector where businesses tend to hire many employees from this pool of workers.

The students, who are permitted to work up to 20 hours while in full-time education once they get their Stamp 2 visa, are waiting up to 10 weeks for appointments with the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) to get the document.

But in the meantime, authorities are allowing them to take jobs if they can show they meet the criteria for a Stamp 2, which includes having the right landing visa in their passport.

“International students who have arrived in the State are required to show that they have sufficient funds to support their stay in Ireland without recourse to public funds, or the reliance on casual employment,” a department spokesperson said.

“However, those who wish to engage in employment should be able to demonstrate to employers that they have a valid landing stamp in their passport indicating they are required to register as an international student for a Stamp 2 permission on an approved scheme under the Interim List of Eligible Programmes (ILEP).”

The suspension of normal rules will end on May 31 under a temporary extension of immigration protection provisions announced by Minister Helen McEntee in December.

That was the ninth such extension since the beginning of the pandemic.

Immigration officers are currently inundated with applicants as a result of delays resulting from closures and reduced capacity during pandemic lockdowns.

That means greater than normal numbers of applicants for visas and work permits are now coming forward seeking appointments.

The full reopening of the GNIB also coincided with the start of the latest academic term for language students arriving in the country.

Currently, staff at the GNIB office in Burgh Quay, Dublin are processing approximately 240 first-time registrations every day.

The department is operating a seven day a week freephone service to set up appointments for new applicants.

Nearly 17,000 have signed up since the start of the year, with 400 new appointments being confirmed daily, according to a spokesperson.

Delays in processing work permits more generally are exacerbating skills shortages in the technology and health sectors, with officials admitting the system has slowed.

Applications are taking up to three times longer to pro cess than in previous years as a combination of remote working, an increase in demand, and the HSE cyber attack last year hav e all disrupted the system.

The Department of Enterprise has had to institute an emergency staffing plan to deal with a backlog of more than 10,000 applications, which it says will be “substantially reduced” by the middle of the year.