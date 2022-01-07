Starling’s Anne Boden says bank won’t buy ads from Facebook until it takes on scammers

The chief executive officer of Starling Bank, Anne Boden, says her bank won’t advertise with Facebook until it tackles fraudsters.

In an annual letter former AIB executive Anne Boden said London-based Starling, had ceased advertising on Facebook and Instagram, saying owner Meta wasn’t doing enough to stop scammers from using its platforms.

“We want to protect our customers and our brand integrity,” she wrote in the letter.

“And we can no longer pay to advertise on a platform alongside scammers who are going after the savings of our customers and those of other banks.”

Starling’s advertising boycott of Meta began in mid-December, according to a spokeswoman for the bank.

Last year, the bank achieved unicorn status after Goldman Sachs and other investors put more than £300m into the lender, valuing it in excess of £1.1bn.

The digital-only bank has been a prolific user of social media platforms to advertise its services, and until late 2020 had been spending hundreds of thousands of pounds a month to advertise on Meta’s main platforms, according to the spokeswoman.



