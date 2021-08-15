Stark climate news but struggle to spur global response remains

Firefighters tackle a wildfire in the village of Avgaria, on the island of Evia, Greece, last week. Picture by Stelios Misinas/Reuters

Among the key findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report was that the link between human-caused warming and increasingly severe extreme weather was now “an established fact”.

Given the profound weather events witnessed across the world this year one might expect such a finding on climate to spur a new global response of mitigation and adaptation as a matter of imminent fact.

The history of climate action is less reassuring, however. There is a body of academic research on climate communications which demonstrates that ‘facts do not speak for themselves’. It is over 30 years since the first report of the IPCC gave a high degree of probability to human-caused warming of the planet. Yet in the intervening three decades, 1 trillion tonnes of CO2 has been emitted, the equivalent of 41pc of all carbon emitted since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. If the bald facts mattered, major economies would now be significantly further down the road to transitioning away from fossil fuel dependence.

The scale of the challenge in persuading and pushing economies and societies towards a decarbonised future should not be underestimated.

In Ireland, the policy response to the climate crisis is now under way following the passing of the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill 2021. It is a historic piece of legislation which will help secure Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s legacy.

But the hard yards really only start now. Achieving a 51pc reduction in emissions by 2030 will involve not only policies yet thought up but technologies not yet invented.

Reaching our ambitious targets will also necessitate a high degree of public buy-in. As pointed out by former President Mary Robinson, every town and city in Ireland needs a climate action plan they can get behind.

For policymaking to be truly effective, communicating change narratives will be required, and they in turn require a thorough understanding of public opinion. Learnings from abroad could be instructive. In the US, the seminal Global Warming Six Americas annual study conducted by Yale University has provided a framework for a more informed understanding of public opinion.

The analysis report segments public opinion into six general categories: Alarmed, Concerned, Cautious, Disengaged, Doubtful and Dismissive. In 2020, the combined Alarmed and Concerned formed a majority of public opinion between them, 55pc, moving from a combined minority of 39pc a decade prior. The poll results suggest that the general public in the US is on a new direction of travel but the 45pc of others underlines the extent of the persuasion and push still required to bring many people on board the climate train.

In Ireland, it is understood that the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications has consulted with Yale with a view to the Environmental Protection Agency studying public opinion here in a broadly similar fashion by designing and implementing a nationally representative study.

The results of such research will provide valuable insights into public opinion. In particular, gaining an understanding of the various segments of opinion will inform public messaging campaigns into the future. The periodic nature of the research will provide a tracking feature, which will be important for policymakers given that future climate action will inevitably involve unpopular decisions.

Any such research should also be widely disseminated as part of a broader campaign of education to a) raise awareness of what is climate change and why we need climate action and b) deepen the understanding of what a transition to a net zero future looks like in more granular detail. Such an environment would also facilitate greater peer to peer learning and influencing — fundamental to persuasion of the more recalcitrant and/or doubtful.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted, public health communications incorporating behavioural science can be effective in helping to persuade the silent majority, without whose consent governing in Ireland is impossible, to adopt a high degree of compliance with public health guidelines.

But the need for effective climate communications runs much wider and deeper than those provided by Government. In recent weeks, for example, climate activists have engaged in something like guerrilla warfare with the national broadcaster RTÉ, calling out the station on social media for its approach to communicating climate coverage. The response has been constructive with significantly enhanced coverage of the IPCC report and a commitment for RTÉ news journalists to undertake climate workshops in the autumn.

This is a very welcome step. Perhaps it could be rolled out to further groupings in society: politicians, policymakers, local authorities, educationalists, civil society, media, the young, and an array of vested interest groups.

Similar to the pandemic, climate change is a collective problem whose solutions require a mix of collective action and individual responsibility. And because facts do not always speak for themselves, even profoundly stark ones, we will need to do more.

Ed Micheau is studying for an MSc in Climate Change: Policy, Media and Society at Dublin City University