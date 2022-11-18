Starbucks workers in the US seeking better pay and conditions go out on strike

Starbucks said it respects its employees' right to lawfully protest. Photo: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

Starbucks workers at more than 100 US stores went out on strike on Thursday in their largest labour action since a campaign to unionise the company’s stores began late last year.

The walkouts coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.

Workers say they're seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and higher staffing levels in busy stores. Stores in 25 US states planned to take part in the action, according to Starbucks Workers United, the group organising the effort. Strikers handed out their own red cups with union logos.

Starbucks, which opposes the unionisation effort, said it is aware of the walkouts and respects its employees' right to lawfully protest. The Seattle company noted that the protests took place at a small number of its 9,000 company-run US locations.

“We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone," the company said in a statement.

Willow Montana, a shift manager at a Starbucks store in Brighton, Massachusetts, went on strike because Starbucks hasn’t begun bargaining with the store despite a successful union vote in April.

“If the company won’t bargain in good faith, why should we come to work where we are understaffed, underpaid and overworked?” Ms Montana said.

Others, including Michelle Eisen, a union organiser at one of the first stores to organise in Buffalo, New York, said workers are angry that Starbucks promised higher pay and benefits to non-union stores. Starbucks says it is following the law and can't give union stores pay hikes without bargaining.

At least 257 Starbucks stores have voted to unionise since late last year, according to the National Labour Relations Board. Fifty-seven stores have held votes where workers opted not to unionise.

Starbucks and the union have begun contract talks at 53 stores, with 13 additional sessions scheduled, Starbucks Workers United said. No agreements have been reached so far.

Starbucks has asked the NLRB to temporarily suspend all union elections at its US.