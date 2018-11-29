Starbucks to enforce ban on accessing porn through its free WiFi

Well you were warned...Starbucks looks like it's staying true to its word by blocking porn accessed through its free in-store WiFi.

According to Business Insider, the global coffee chain is following through on a promise it made two years ago, initially prompted by pressure from Enough is Enough.

Following no action from Starbucks since 2016, the internet safety advocacy group gathered close to 30,000 signatures on a petition, and CEO Donna Rice Hughes released it alongside a statement.

"By breaking its commitment, Starbucks is keeping the doors wide open for convicted sex offenders and others to fly under the radar from law enforcement and use free, public WiFi services to access illegal child porn and hard-core pornography," the statement read.

The popular coffee hang out reportedly had issued a ban on WiFi users at its shops from using porn, but had not added content blockers to ensure no access to related content.

But, Enough is Enough's statement appears to have made Starbucks execs jump to action as the group told Business Insider that next year it plans to implement a tool, which is currently being tested, to block explicit content.

