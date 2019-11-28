Star turn: 'The Favourite' helps boost Element Pictures' profits

The box office success of the multi-award winning 'The Favourite' last year contributed to Element Pictures recording post-tax profits of €473,053.

New accounts filed by Element Pictures show the company continued to make strong profits last year on the back of a string of critically acclaimed movies.

'The Favourite' was produced for $15m (€13.6m) and enjoyed a worldwide box office take of $95m, with Olivia Colman scooping an Oscar for her performance in the black comedy. The movie had a limited US release in November of last year, and was released here and in the UK last January.

The profits at Element Pictures last year followed profits of €689,681 in 2017 and profits of €756,059 in 2016.

