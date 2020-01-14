Sports results help William Hill beat profit predictions

BOOKIES William Hill said profits for the past year are expected to have surpassed expectations after it was buoyed by favourable sporting results in December.

BOOKIES William Hill said profits for the past year are expected to have surpassed expectations after it was buoyed by favourable sporting results in December.

The gambling giant said this helped to boost its retail division and increase total group profits.

It expects operating profits from continuing operations in 2019 to have been between £143m (€166m) and £148m (€172.5m).

The company said it made "good progress" despite a challenging regulatory backdrop which saw its retail business hit by a heavy reduction in the maximum stake for fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs).

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In