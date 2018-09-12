Business World

Wednesday 12 September 2018

Sports Direct chairman Keith Hellawell to step down following AGM

Sports Direct chairman Keith Hellawell (Joe Giddens/PA)
Independent.ie Business Desk

Keith Hellawell will retire from Sports Direct following Wednesday's AGM. He will be replaced as chairman by David Daly, who is currently a non-executive director of the retailer.

Senior non-executive director Simon Bentley is to also leave the company, having served on the board since 2007.

Nicola Frampton, who is managing director of bookie William Hill's UK retail division, will join the board next month.

Press Association

