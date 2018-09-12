Keith Hellawell will retire from Sports Direct following Wednesday's AGM. He will be replaced as chairman by David Daly, who is currently a non-executive director of the retailer.

Sports Direct chairman Keith Hellawell to step down following AGM

Senior non-executive director Simon Bentley is to also leave the company, having served on the board since 2007.

Nicola Frampton, who is managing director of bookie William Hill's UK retail division, will join the board next month.

Press Association