Sports Direct CFO set to leave after profits fall

The report on Friday evening came more than 10 hours after it was expected, and had already been postponed nearly two weeks to allow more time to compile the information.

Chief financial officer Jon Kempster will step down, the company said, and will be replaced by deputy CFO Chris Wootton. Kempster "came in during a transitionary period and his knowledge and experience have helped to guide the group through this stage in its development", a statement said.

Retailers across the UK are closing stores and scaling back as merchants have been hit by the shift to online shopping and consumer uncertainty over Brexit.

Investors have been concerned that Ashley, the retailer's chief executive, has been too occupied with Debenhams, which he is currently locked in a court battle with, and trying to buy smaller chains. The retailer's shares have fallen by 45pc over the past 12 months.

House of Fraser, the ailing department store chain Ashley acquired last year, had a loss of £52m for the year.

Without that impact, group earnings would have grown, the company said.

"Buying House of Fraser was like buying a broken-down car at the end of the road," Ashley said during a press conference.

"In the short term, I regret it. In the medium term, the jury's still out, and in the long term, I'd like to think we're hopeful."

The company now plans to close a number of House of Fraser stores this year, he added.

Bloomberg