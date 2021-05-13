Spend or save is the world’s $4.7trn question    

If you have lockdown savings to burn, then look no further than the Financial Times’ ‘How To Spend It’ pages where high finance meets high-priced consumerism in reviews of a £490 (€570) pair of Fendi shorts and a self-playing Steinway Grand with a price tag of up to £467,500.

If you have half a million to spend on a piano, you’re unlikely to have been overly troubled by the pandemic recession, but with Irish households stashing away an extra €29.6bn in savings last year, there is plenty of hard cash sitting on deposit.

Estimates of worldwide “excess savings” in the pandemic run to $4.7trn (€3.9trn) and the biggest question in economics at the moment is how much of this gets spent.

It could be the difference between a ‘roaring ’20s’ type boom buoyed by a tidal wave of cash on the one hand and an era of high precautionary savings combined with negative rates that sees the eurozone in particular return to its slow-growth path once governments end supports.

How much gets spent depends on whose pockets it is sitting in and how it got there.

Some has been built up because we weren’t eating out or going on holidays due to pandemic restrictions and, despite our new-found love of online shopping, DIY and electronics goods, overall consumer spending in Ireland fell by €9.2bn last year.

The Government also chipped in €11.1bn in pandemic unemployment and wage subsidy payments.

An analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows rising savings have been a common feature in all rich countries and the increases ranged 7pc of pre-pandemic income in the eurozone to 16.5pc in Canada.

These savings came about in very different ways. In the eurozone as a whole and in the UK, incomes stagnated, and the savings came entirely from declines in consumption. In the US and Canada, incomes grew strongly, and savings rose by more than twice the decline in consumption.

Higher net benefits made a meaningful contribution to income growth in all economies. But the magnitude of the contribution varied widely, ranging from just under two percentage points in the UK to more than eight percentage points in the US and roughly 10 percentage points in Canada.

Here, average disposable income grew by around 4pc in 2020, thanks to those Government supports.

An analysis by two economists at the Central Bank of Ireland, Reamonn Lydon and Tara McIndoe-Calder, estimates that more than half the savings accumulated here could be held by the top 30pc of households by income.

The top 10pc of earners spend €555 a week in sectors of the economy that have been shut, so a post-vaccination return to normal spending patterns will boost the economy even without those savings being spent.

The Central Bank economists believe that a chunk will be spent – perhaps as much as €5bn – as these enforced savings will be treated by wealthier people as ‘income’ rather than as ‘wealth’ to be accumulated.

However, you can’t make up for a year’s worth of lost takeaway coffees and so the recovery from a services-driven recession is likely to be less dynamic than one resulting from a drop in durable goods demand.

If consumers spend their cash pile on consumption at the same rate as incomes are spent, or 45pc of it, Oxford Economics says that would add 1.5 percentage points to its mid-2022 growth forecasts.

Without that pop, the immediate post-Covid rush recovery could be short-lived.