Spectre of 2008 crisis hovers over US rush to guarantee bank deposits

Richard Curran

Silicon Valley Bank was not formally treated by regulators, such as US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, as a bank that was &lsquo;too big to fail&rsquo;. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images Expand

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the subsequent decision by US authorities to stand over all customer deposits is like a flashback to the horrors of the banking collapse here in 2008.

It is evident from the rapid disintegration of SVB that some lessons have been learned by bankers and regulators, but some clearly have not. 

