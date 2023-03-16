Spectre of 2008 crisis hovers over US rush to guarantee bank deposits

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the subsequent decision by US authorities to stand over all customer deposits is like a flashback to the horrors of the banking collapse here in 2008.

It is evident from the rapid disintegration of SVB that some lessons have been learned by bankers and regulators, but some clearly have not.

Let’s start with the quasi-bailout of customer deposits at SVB. The specialist tech bank had around $152bn in uninsured deposits. Until the state intervention any customer with deposits of over $250,000 was not going to get their money back in the event of a deficit of assets after the bank went into receivership.

Regulators announced the measure in a joint statement from the US treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) chair, Martin Gruenberg.

But it was different to our bank guarantee in several respects. It said that taxpayers would not be on the hook for any shortfall that might arise from paying out on all deposits.

The funds would instead come from a bank compensation fund which is financed through a bank levy. Our bailout was a blanket cover of all liabilities of the banks, including some unsecured bond holders at Anglo Irish Bank and the Irish taxpayer was on the hook.

The hope would be that SVB will have sufficient assets to be able to cover much of this cost. There are echoes of Brian Lenihan saying in 2008 the bank guarantee here would not cost anything because the banks only had a liquidity problem, not a solvency one.

SVB is in a curious position when compared with Irish banks in 2008. It was not formally treated by regulators as a bank that was “too big to fail”, something which would have carried additional regulatory scrutiny.

It has collapsed and gone into receivership on the back of a liquidity issue, but we have yet to see exactly what will happen to its loan book.

The Federal Reserve and the American government stepped in, not because SVB was too big to fail – after all it has collapsed. They stepped in because its clients were too important to the US economy.

Failure to get their deposits in full could sink some of the tech firms in the US which are seen as the great future hopes for the industry.

Saving bank clients was not an issue with the banking collapse in Ireland. But property developers went into Nama. If they could keep servicing their loans, they didn’t have a problem. Some breached their banking covenants as property prices fell.

Tech firms in the US haven’t run into loan repayment difficulties – not yet anyway. They needed to get their cash out of SVB in larger numbers as their businesses came under pressure.

By paying up on all of the deposits the US authorities will hope to stop contagion to other banks. They will also be hoping that access to their cash will be enough to see many of these firms safely through the crisis.

But you only have to look at the job losses announced by massively profitable tech giants like Microsoft, Meta and Google to see there is a wider malaise going on here.

As for SVB and how it was run, some very basic mistakes were made, which suggest not all banks have learned the lessons of the last crash. Banks had been so busy after 2008 watching out for credit and liquidity risks, but they have been blind to interest rate risks.

Higher interest rates help bank profitability, but many of them in the US especially poured billions of dollars in deposits into long-term US securities. These become less valuable as interest rates rise.

It has been estimated US banks are sitting on $630bn of losses on these investments. This only becomes an issue where they have to sell those bonds and realise the loss.

This is what happened to SVB. It stuck $91bn of customer deposits into long-term securities which have now fallen in value. A run on the bank forced it to sell some of those bonds at a loss, which triggered a need to raise new capital. It failed to do this.

It is extraordinary that a bank dedicated to one sector (tech), which has come under pressure, would invest so much deposit money into a single asset category which itself is vulnerable to higher interest rates.

SVB’s balance sheet investments were vulnerable to rising interest rates. So were its customers. It beggars belief that regulators did not tap SVB on the shoulder and ask about the risks involved here.

This become political to some extent as Republicans in the US have been pushing for less regulation instead of more. The early interventions by the authorities in the US have gone some way towards preventing a real contagion.

We have yet to see how deep the tech sector malaise will become, as Meta announces another 11,000 job cuts. Rapidly growing tech firms have taken on huge amounts of equity at enormous valuations. Less has been said about the borrowings which accompany that on their balance sheets. It is a bit like boom-era property developers describing the scale of their planned projects with few people in a position to understand how much debt they had on board. Even the banks weren’t sure.

Of course the parallels with our banking crash are interesting vis-à-vis over-lending to one sector during the boom years. What started as a liquidity issue became a solvency issue when property developers couldn’t pay their debts.

Over-exposure to the construction sector does not seem to be an issue for Irish banks right now. But it does take us back to housing in two ways.

Firstly, Irish banks have a sizeable exposure to the mortgage market. Secondly, some of our housing crisis problems are down to the fact that we stopped building homes after the crash. Builders were broke. Banks were broke. The State was broke.

Protecting property developers after a crash like ours would have been unthinkable in the atmosphere of the time. Silicon Valley is different. SVB’s clients are not going to take down the banking system of the US or the exchequer.

But protecting them like this provides some moral hazard when it comes to the fact that tech profits are privatised but bank deposit losses are socialised. Central bankers will be pleased that at least for now they have a result, but you get the feeling this might just be the beginning.

Banks around the globe will need to look beyond the benefits that higher interest rates bring. They will have to look at the exposure of parts of their balance sheets and those of their customers to a new cycle of higher interest rates.