Spanish PM says EU must prepare for Russia to cut off gas

Europe has to prepare for the worst-case scenario: a total cut off of Russian gas supplies this winter, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

"We don't know what is going to happen... Nobody knows... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin probably doesn't even know what steps he is going to take, but the most likely is a total cut-off of Russian gas to Europe," he said during a speech to the upper house of the parliament.

Spain will extend a gas price cap to power plants linked to heavy industry amid fears Russia could cut off all gas supply to Europe by land or sea, Mr Sanchez said.

His government will temporarily change power market regulations relating to the use of heat from industrial processes such as producing tiles, concrete or fertilisers.

"We will make an exception for big (gas) users so that they are temporarily covered by the Iberian mechanism," he said during a speech in Senate, referring to an agreement with the European Union that allows Spain and Portugal to subsidise the cost of natural gas in power generation.

Mr Sanchez said the cap on gas prices used for electricity generation had already saved Spanish households €2bn since mid-June.

He expressed pride in the fact that EU energy ministers will on Friday debate introducing the same measure across the bloc as part of a range of options to rein in soaring energy prices.

In Spain, those prices have caught out companies in energy-intensive businesses who now have to choose between selling their products below cost price or scaling back and reducing production.

The lobby for the companies concerned, Acogen, said the measure could facilitate the opening of 400 idle factories and allow them to compete "on a level playing field".

The measure was announced in a special appearance by Mr Sanchez in the Senate to outline energy-saving measures approved by the government and hold a first debate with the new centre-right opposition leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo.

The People's Party leader – who replaced Pablo Casado in April after an internal scandal – is climbing in popularity according to the polls and the PP has staunchly opposed as "superficial" the government's energy-saving measures.

Mr Feijoo called on Mr Sanchez to delay the phasing out of Spain's nuclear power plants, and extend measures to support struggling businesses, such as via a reduced value-added tax.

​​​​​​