Spanish bank BBVA retreats from US with $11.6bn sale

Spanish banking giant BBVA has pulled in its horns in the US with sale

Spain’s BBVA is to sell its US business to PNC Financial Services Group for $11.6bn (€9.8bn) in cash in one of the biggest global bank deals since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

The deal sees yet another European lender retreat from the United States.

The sale will further consolidate the US banking sector and prompted speculation BBVA could use the cash to buy up a rival bank in Spain. BBVA executives told analysts the deal would also boost its capacity to increase payouts to shareholders, including a potential "sizeable" share buyback, and would have a €580m positive impact on its net profit.

This is the second-largest US banking deal since the 2008 financial crisis and creates an American bank, PNC, with nearly $560bn of assets and a presence in two dozen states.

The move underscores how a loosening of financial regulations and lowering of corporate taxes under President Donald Trump has emboldened regional lenders to pursue scale through dealmaking, as they compete with bigger players such as JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

PNC and BBVA had been in talks about a deal for the last few weeks, and decided to press on after the US elections because they believe the regulatory environment will not change with Democrat Joe Biden as president and the Republicans likely controlling the Senate, sources familiar with the matter said.

Other European lenders such as Deutsche Bank and HSBC have also been downsizing their US operations.

For BBVA, the transaction represents an unwinding of its $9.6bn acquisition in 2007 of Compass Bancshares, which it turned into its US subsidiary.

BBVA decided to retreat from the US market after a poor performance there weighed on its stock, the sources said. The stock was down 36pc year-to-date until Friday.

"It makes sense to divest in the US because others could do better, we also believe we can grow in places where we could do better," BBVA chairman Carlos Torres told analysts in a call.

Investors had been growing impatient with BBVA's efforts to tackle its U.S. problems after the Spanish lender took a $1.5bn writedown last year in its fourth-quarter earnings, blaming low interest rates and declining growth.

However, BBVA will still handle some wholesale banking from New York and maintain its brokerage business there.

Shares in BBVA jumped almost 15.6pc to €3.6710, while shares in Spain's Sabadell rose 15.73pc as the market bet BBVA could use part of the proceeds from the sale to buy its smaller Spanish rival, which has a market capitalization of around €1.8bn.

"The sale now frees up capital to reinvest in existing markets, Sabadell in Spain would bring significant synergy potential in Spain, and/or to improve shareholder remuneration (BBVA admits that it will consider share buy-backs)," Spanish broker Alantra said in a research note.

Sabadell has held informal talks about a possible tie-up.

Reuters