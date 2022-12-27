| 11.3°C Dublin

Spain scraps Vat on bread and milk in €10bn cost-of-living package

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez. Photo: AFP via Getty Images Expand

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Ciarán Giles

Spain has scrapped valued-added tax on staple foods, such as bread and milk, and is extending rent and eviction controls to help ease the economic crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the measures in an end-of-year speech on Tuesday. The government said it would also cut Vat on cooking oil and pasta from 10pc to 5pc. Fish and meat products were excluded from the tax reductions.

