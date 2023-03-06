| 4.3°C Dublin

Spain prepares law to make company boards at least 40pc female

Rodrigo Orihuela

Spain's government will seek to pass a gender parity law making it mandatory for corporate boards to be composed of at least 40pc women. A similar quota will be imposed on the government Cabinet.

The gender quota bill will be approved at a weekly Cabinet meeting on March 7, before being sent to Congress, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced.

