Souring Eastern market takes the fizz out of AB InBev profit growth

The Budweiser maker's shares fell as much as 11pc in European trading on Friday, after profit growth stumbled in the third quarter. The company cited a drop in beer shipments in China, the US and Brazil, and said it expects "moderate" full-year earnings gains, down from "strong" previously.

The results paint a souring picture of Asian consumer confidence and could signal bigger trouble ahead after China's economy slowed to the weakest pace since the 1990s.

Chief executive Carlos Brito has reported earnings below analysts' estimates in four of the past eight quarters.

Last year, he cut the brewer's dividend payout in half amid sluggish progress in debt reduction following the acquisition of SABMiller in 2016.

In China, new restrictions curbing the sale of alcoholic drinks after 2am have weighed on the industry. AB InBev's earnings growth in that market slowed to 11pc from a level of 24pc in the second quarter.

Last month, the company raised $5.8bn (€5.2bn) selling a stake in its Asian business, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd.

Bloomberg