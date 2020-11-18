Soros regrets investing in Palantir

Soros Fund Management, which revealed this week that it owned 18.46 million shares of Palantir Technologies, said it made the investment in the data-mining company in 2012 and wouldn't do the same again today.

"SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood," the firm said in a statement yesterday. "SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today."

George Soros's investment firm disclosed the holding in its latest 13F regulatory filing late Friday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The position was worth $175m (€147m) at the end of the quarter.

Soros explained in a note posted on the Open Society Foundations website that the money manager who originally made the investment is no longer employed with the investment firm.

The position in Palantir was converted into publicly traded shares when Palantir, co-founded by Peter Thiel, became listed on the New York Stock Exchange in September.

Soros has sold all the shares it's permitted to sell at this time and will keep selling, according to the statement. "SFM does not approve of Palantir's business practices. "

Mr Soros, 90, has used his vast wealth to become one of the world's largest funders of groups promoting justice, democracy, human rights and progressive politics through his Open Society Foundations.

He's poured billions into his philanthropic efforts, and most of his firm's assets now belong to the foundations rather than to the Soros family.

In recent years he's taken a more aggressive stance on tech companies and artificial intelligence.

He has slammed Facebook and Google, comparing the social-media giants to gambling companies that foster addiction and saying they exploit the data they control.

In 2019, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Soros warned of the "mortal danger" of China's use of AI to repress its citizens under the leadership of Xi Jinping.

Over the years the financier's investments have conflicted with this philanthropic philosophy.

His funds have at various times owned stakes in gun manufacturers and coal companies.

Palantir relies on contracts from government entities for much of its revenue and has drawn criticism from human rights activists.

Bloomberg