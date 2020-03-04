The UK's High Court has ruled that the son of a fraudster who conned £740m (€847m) in borrowings from AIB must have an opportunity to pursue an allegation against the institution that it made misrepresentations in order to seize a property portfolio amassed using the loans.

The claimant is Michalis Kallakis, the son of Greek businessman Achilleas Kallakis.

The latter was initially jailed in 2013 for seven years for the AIB loan fraud. He used the money to buy high-end London properties, and pay for yachts, art and luxury cars. His sentence was later increased to 11 years. His business partner, Alex Williams, was sentenced to eight years.

They used fake documentation to secure the bank loans from AIB between 2003 and 2007. The money was loaned to a number of special purpose vehicles (SPVs) registered in the British Virgin Islands.

But in 2008, AIB discovered that the documentation used to procure the loans was fake. In November that year, it served notice of default and sold the properties the same day to 14 entities that were part of Dublin-based Green Property, the group founded by Stephen Vernon.

AIB advanced the money to Green to buy the portfolio, taking a near-£60m writedown on the loans originally used to buy the properties. Green Property agreed to pay AIB 30pc of any profit from the eventual sale of the properties.

Michalis Kallakis is 21 years old. He claims that he was a beneficiary of the Hermitage Syndicated Trust, which was the sole shareholder in each of the SPVs that his father used to buy the properties with AIB loans. The trustee of that trust was Michael Becker.

Michalis Kallakis has claimed that the bank caused loss by repossessing the properties, or seizing control of the SPVs, or by making false and/or negligent misrepresentations to gain control of the SPVs and the properties.

He also alleges that AIB sold the properties without legal authority, and that it breached a duty to obtain the best possible price for them.

AIB denies that the terms of the sale to Green and the associated lending were unusual and further denies that the sale was at an undervalue. AIB also claims that it did not profit from the sale to Green.

Michalis Kallakis has claimed that misrepresentations were made to "managers, directors and shareholders" of the British Virgin Islands SPVs, but AIB claims that Mr Kallakis does not allege that Mr Becker relied on the alleged misrepresentations.

The judge hearing the case said AIB has not shown that there is no real prospect of that reliance being established.

The court also said that the issue of whether the sale of the properties to Green was lawfully exercised will involve "full argument at trial".

