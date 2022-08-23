Some investors think the era of cheap debt is over amid inflation shock

Some of the world’s biggest bond investors say the market is wrong to expect central banks to score a long-term win in the war against inflation.

There’s little doubt that interest-rate hikes from policy makers in the US and Europe, like Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, will pull consumer-price increases down from the fastest pace in decades by slowing economic growth or setting off recessions.

But the retreat of inflation from its peak isn’t likely to mark a return to the price stability of the recent past because of stark shifts in the world economy, according to a broad group of investors and strategists at firms including Pacific Investment Management, Capital Group and Union Investment.

During the period of expanding globalisation, cheap commodities and low labour costs helped keep inflation at bay. Now, that’s starting to reverse.

Oil and gas prices are elevated as nations sever ties with Russia over the Ukraine war. Businesses are weighing political tensions while rebuilding frayed supply chains. And tight labour markets are giving workers the power to push for higher pay.

That has money managers who oversee trillions of dollars bracing for inflation to hold well above the roughly 2pc level targeted by major central banks. To guard against that risk, they have been buying inflation-protected bonds, boosting exposure to commodities and expanding cash holdings instead of ploughing it directly into bonds, wagering that consumer-price increases won’t quickly pull back to levels seen in recent decades.

“The last 20 years of the great moderation -- that’s fully behind us now,” said Tiffany Wilding, North American economist at Pimco, which had about $1.8trn (€1.8trn) under management at the end of June. She anticipates a period of highly volatile inflation as the world adjusts to changes that will “lead to higher input costs in general that should result in a multi-year price level adjustment.”

The views contrast with speculation that price pressures will ease so much that the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates next year to jump-start economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields are holding around 3pc, about half a percentage point below the mid-June peak. And a bond-market proxy of US inflation expectations over the next two years has been cut nearly in half since March to about 2.7pc, not all that far above the 1.9pc average increase in a broad price gauge in the 20 years before the pandemic.

Both policy makers and markets have been surprised by how stubbornly high inflation has been, since it was initially thought to be a temporary side effect of the pandemic that would fade once economies reopened.

The UK reported that consumer prices increased at a faster-than-expected 10.1pc in July, the most since 1982, triggering a sharp rise in yields as traders dumped two-year bonds.