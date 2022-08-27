Some at ECB want central bank to consider 0.75 percentage point rate hike in September

Some European Central Bank policymakers want to discuss a 75 basis point [three quarters of one percentage point] interest rate hike at the September policy meeting, even if recession risks loom, as the inflation outlook is deteriorating, five sources with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters.

The ECB raised its deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero last month in an unexpectedly big move and another similar increase is also priced in for the September 8 meeting as inflation is now approaching double digit territory with months to go before its peak.

While no policymaker has publicly advocated such a large move, back-to-back 75 basis point hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a stubborn deterioration of the euro area inflation outlook strengthen the case for such a discussion.

"I won't necessarily back 75 but there is no reason it shouldn't be discussed," one of the sources, who asked not to be named, said. "If the Fed did it there is no reason why we should not at least put it on the table."

Read More

An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

While 75 basis points is still considered unlikely given the expected opposition of policymakers from the bloc's south, the comments strengthen the case for a 50 basis point rate hike and point to a hawkish momentum in the debate.

Isabel Schnabel, considered a policy hawk, last week argued that the inflation outlook has not fundamentally changed since the last 50 basis point move, a point seen as an argument for a repeat of an increase that size.

Inflation hit 8.9pc last month, more than four times the ECB's target but in a more alarming development underlying price growth, which filters out volatile food and energy prices, is also more than twice the target.

Rate setters will still have another inflation print to consider before its September policy decision.

"Inflation is more and more broad and second round effects are clear," a second source said. "The outlook is much worse than we projected in June so I agree that 75 should at least be discussed."

Markets are pricing in a 50 basis point hike for September.