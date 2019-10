SoftBank 'eyes control' of WeWork after pulled IPO

Fast-growing office space firm WeWork is reeling from a collapsing valuation that put paid to a planned stock market listing.

The new package would significantly increase the stake of SoftBank, which already owns around one third of WeWork, and further dilute the influence of co-founder Adam Neumann, said the person, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Reuters had reported that SoftBank was in negotiations to make a $1bn (€907m) investment, to enable WeWork to go through a major restructuring. Without a fresh infusion of cash, WeWork risks running out of money as early as the end of December, the person said.

WeWork is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co to negotiate a $3bn debt deal, after a planned initial public offering was pulled last month because of investor concerns about how it was valued and its business model, Reuters reported last week.

"WeWork has retained a major Wall Street financial institution to arrange a financing," a spokeswoman at the company said.

"Approximately 60 financing sources have signed confidentiality agreements and are meeting with the company's management and its bankers over the course of this past week and this coming week."

WeWork lost $1.9bn in 2018 and burned through $2.36bn in cash in the first half of this year, according to filings.

In recent weeks, global credit rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings have also downgraded WeWork's ratings deeper into junk territory, while the company's junk bond is trading at a record low.

WeWork last month replaced co-founder Mr Neumann as CEO, with insiders Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham taking on joint chief executive roles.

The pair have talked about the need to return to WeWork's core business of renting out trendy office space to freelancers and enterprises.

That would pull the company back from the fringe activities that Mr Neumann had forayed into, such as a school, apartment buildings and various businesses.

