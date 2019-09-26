Sofa chain DFS sees profits jump, warns on Brexit

Sofa chain DFS Furniture has reported a 31pc hike in underlying annual profits but cautioned over "subdued" recent trading amid Brexit uncertainty and a slowdown in the housing market.

The group posted pre-tax profits of £50.2m (€56.6m) on a pro forma 52-week basis to June 30 against £38.3m (€43m) a year earlier as its DFS chain saw a welcome return to sales growth.

Like-for-like group sales rose 5.7pc and it said all its brands - including recently-bought Sofology - delivered growth.

But it said sales growth slowed over the second half as order intake eased back - a trend which has continued into the new financial year.

Tim Stacey, group chief executive, said: "Recent trading conditions have reflected the increasingly uncertain political and economic backdrop, and we have seen reduced levels of footfall across all our brands, which we attribute to lower levels of consumer confidence and housing transactions, the two key drivers of the upholstery market.

"Although we have had some success in driving conversion to mitigate this trend, we note that over the first twelve weeks of the financial year order intake levels have been subdued.

"Our financial performance in the remainder of the first half, and the whole financial year ahead, will inevitably be dependent on broader political and economic developments, and at this stage it is difficult to predict what will happen specifically within the upholstery market."

PA Media