Snow business: Climate turns Norwegians to indoor ski facility

During the country's warmest January on record, Norway's Sno resort opened its doors. The project is the brainchild of Olav Selvaag, a member of one of Norway's richest families, known for real estate and property development. Among the owners is billionaire Stein Erik Hagen.

Sno was originally intended for locals to use during winter when bad weather hits the real resorts, and for ski addicts or tourists during the summer. Unusually warm winter weather has altered that plan.

"The winters are varying a bit more than one could wish," said Sno Managing Director Morten Dybdahl. "They have become shorter and there's more variation, therefore there's a market for a facility like this."

The installation sits on a mountain slope just 15km from Oslo and can can host 350,000 skiers a year. It features a 500m slope for downhill and a 1km to 1.5km cross-country track.

