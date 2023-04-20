| 7.1°C Dublin

Snap attracts three million paying users to AI-enhanced service

Alex Barinka

Snap Inc. has attracted more than three million users to its Snapchat+ subscription service, a $3.99-a-month offering that provided early access to features like its new artificial intelligence chatbot.

The growth has exceeded the company's expectations and includes the addition of about a million paying users in the past 11 weeks, Snap said at its annual partner summit, held in its hometown of Santa Monica, California.

