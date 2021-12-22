Smyths Toys saw its revenues hit a record €1.47bn in 2020

Galway-headquartered Smyths Toys business last year enjoyed record group revenues of €1.47bn.

This is confirmed with the accounts of the business’s German, Austrian and Swiss entity confirming that revenues increased by 4pc to €475.35m for 2020.

The European revenues data for Smyths follows on that for three other Smyths’ companies that operate stores here, in the UK and Northern Ireland, and which reported combined revenues of €990.65m for 2020.

The combined revenues of €1.465bn for the four Smyths firms during the Covid-19 hit 2020 are marginally ahead of the revenues of €1.461bn recorded in 2019.

The new accounts for Smyths Toys EU HQ Unlimited Co show that the business recorded pre-tax profits of €10.97m last year and this followed the business recording a pre-tax loss of €30.8m in 2019 which was mainly due to exceptional re-organisation costs.

The accounts for the four separate companies show combined profits of €26m for 2020.

In total, the group operates 248 stores across its entire network in the UK, Ireland and continental Europe.

Along with the 113 stores in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Smyths Toys operates 21 in the Republic of Ireland, 88 in Germany, 16 in Austria and 10 in Switzerland.

Across its network at the end of last year, the four Smyths firms employed almost 6,000 staff.

The staff costs for the 5,994 staff totalled €138.14m.

The group’s UK operation remains the largest in terms of scale with revenues of £620m (€730m) last year where it employs 2,901.

However, the group’s mainland Europe business continued to grow last year despite the pandemic impact with revenues across its German, Austrian and Swiss stores increasing by €17.98m to €475.35m.

According to the directors, “the store closures due to the outbreak of Covid-19 around Easter and Q4 2020 had a negative effect on the performance of the business”.

The report adds: “Despite this, the directors are satisfied with the result given ongoing Covid-19 impacts, the current economic climate and the competitive market place.”

On the Covid-19 impact on its European business, the directors state that stores in Austria and Switzerland have re-opened in 2021 "and are performing strongly".

They add however that "the impact in the German market has increased with restrictions still in place in Germany”.