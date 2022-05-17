SMBC to buy rival Dublin jet lessor Goshawk in $7bn deal

Goshawk CEO Ruth Kelly tells the Irish Independent she sees a strong recovery now in the marketplace after Covid

The Hong Kong owners of Dublin-based aircraft leasing company Goshawk have approved its near $7bn (€6.7bn) sale to SMBC Aviation Capital in a deal that will create the world’s second largest lessor with assets of $37bn.

Both companies are already among the top 10 global aircraft leasing companies, with SMBC Aviation Capital also based in Dublin.

The deal – which still needs regulatory approval - comes following the $25bn takeover last year by AerCap of rival Gecas, which created the world’s biggest jet lessor by far and as the industry grapples with the fallout from Covid and Ukraine

Goshawk is headed by chief executive Ruth Kelly, while SMBC’s CEO is Peter Barrett. SMBC Aviation Capital is also based in Dublin.

The deal is reportedly worth $6.7bn including debt, but Ms Kelly declined confirm financial details.

SMBC has a fleet of about 750 owned, managed and on-order aircraft. Goshawk’s fleet includes 222 owned, managed and on-order jets.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Ms Kelly said the deal allows Goshawk and the enlarged business opportunities to grow further.

“For Goshawk, it’s a very exciting time,” she said.

“It culminates in what’s going to be the number two global lessor, which is really exciting to be part of that from the Goshawk perspective. The long-term shareholders that SMBC have and the long-term view on the marketplace positions us very well… and gives us a shot to take the business to the next level.”

“We see this as a really good move which allows us to take advantage of opportunities over the next few years,” Ms Kelly said. “The sector has obviously been through its challenges with Covid, but we do see strong recovery now in the marketplace. Travel demand is on the rise again.”

SMBC is owned by a consortium of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing, and Sumitomo Corporation.

Goshawk is owned by Hong Kong’s Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) and stock market-listed NWS. CTFE is privately owned by the family of the late Hong Kong billionaire Cheng Yu-tung, and is a major shareholder in NWS.

Goshawk is thought to have made a pre-tax profit of about $64m last year, compared to a $5m profit in 2020. It also had a lease collection rate of 100pc last year, it’s understood.

Goshawk also raised $2.1bn last year via commercial and private placements. The planned sale to SMBC was first reported last year by Airfinance Journal.