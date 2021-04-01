Small investors left trapped as Deliveroo’s IPO tanks

Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30pc in their trading debut yesterday, slicing more than £2bn (€2.35bn) off the company's valuation and dealing a blow to Britain's ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market.

As shares yo-yoed in London, 70,000 retail investors – who’d been allocated £50m of the shares as Deliveroo customers – could only watch from the sidelines because their shares only become free to trade on April 7.

Before the flotation, the biggest on the London market in a decade, the deal had been hailed by UK finance minister Rishi Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more initial public offerings (IPO) by technology companies.

But the debut had already been overshadowed as some of Britain's biggest investment companies shunned the listing, citing concerns about gig-economy working conditions and the share structure.

Deliveroo founder Will Shu is retaining his 6.3pc stake, but will have 57.5pc of the voting rights of the company for three years; a structure that meant the company could not obtain a premium listing that gives companies access to the main FTSE indices.

Even with concerns aired in advance, the 390 pence a share price tag gave an overall valuation of £7.6bn.

Read More

Within minutes of the market opening yesterday, it lost £2.28bn of its value, which equity capital markets bankers said could undermine the market for some IPOs in Britain and Europe.

Fabian de Smet, head of investment banking at Berenberg, called it a "sector problem".

"Investors are turning away from the work-at-home play and putting their money into the economic recovery play,” he said.

"Deliveroo got caught in the middle of a huge rotation. It was the last IPO of the old Covid world."

Having hit a low of 271 pence, the stock recovered slightly to close the day at 287.45 pence. It was still down 26.3pc, making it the worst first-day performance for a sizeable London IPO on record, markets platform Dealogic said.

Shares often rebound during their market debuts as the managing banks make use of what’s called a ‘greenshoe’ – a percentage of the offer reserved to stabilise the price. Deliveroo did initially but then fell again.

Finance minister Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares, saying: "Gosh, no... share prices go up, share prices go down."

The stock's fall follows a poor run for many growth stocks. Its main peers Just Eat Takeaway.com and Delivery Hero have fallen around 12pc each in the past month.

US peer Doordash –- which doubled in value on its stock market debut last year – has fallen as much as 40pc over the last month.

But those stocks have steadied in the last two sessions, and the Amsterdam stock exchange hit a record high yesterday, led by tech stocks.

Read More

Reuters