Small Apple: NY Hedge fund needs less space

York Capital Management is looking to cut about 40pc of its Fifth Avenue, New York office space as the pandemic prompts companies to rethink the need to occupy expensive skyscrapers.

The hedge fund firm is seeking to sublet about 20,000 sq ft of its space at the General Motors Building, according to people familiar with the matter. It currently rents about 50,000 sq ft at the trophy property, which sits across from the Plaza Hotel and offers sweeping views of Central Park and beyond.

A spokesman for York declined to comment.

Wall Street banks and asset managers, among the largest employers in New York City, have been taking stock of their offices as it becomes clearer that many employees will work remotely for the foreseeable future.

Bloomberg