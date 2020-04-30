Hard times: Shell has suffered as the coronavirus crisis reshapes the energy industry

ROYAL Dutch Shell cut its dividend for the first time since at least World War II as the oil slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic reshapes the energy industry.

The surprise move is the latest illustration of how the international spread of the deadly disease is causing the biggest upheaval for generations. Energy consumption is undergoing a historic plunge, as is GDP growth in many countries.

The global economy that emerges from the other side of the crisis may look very different.

This is a big moment in the history of Shell and the oil industry. The company was by far the biggest payer in the FTSE-100, providing a reliable income to millions of pension fund investors.

The two-thirds reduction in its dividend to 16 cents a share - "much worse" than many investors wanted or expected according to Redburn analyst Stuart Joyner - underscores the gloomy outlook for the year.

"It is of course a difficult day, but on the other hand it's also an inevitable moment," Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said.

The pandemic will result in lasting changes to the world's energy consumption and it's hard to say if oil demand will ever return to levels seen in 2019, Mr Van Beurden said.

Slashing Shell's once-sacrosanct payout is a significant U-turn for Mr Van Beurden.

Only three months ago, he touted the high dividend as a key attraction for shareholders and said he wouldn't cut it.

"I think lowering the dividend is not a good lever to pull if you want to be a world-class investment case, so we're not going to do that," the Shell CEO said on January 30.

Big Oil has long been synonymous with big payouts.

Take that away and it becomes harder to justify investing in an industry whose core business needs to change drastically if the world is to prevent damaging climate change.

The world's top international listed companies have already stopped share buybacks.

Now Shell has reduced a payment that many had come to view almost as an annuity, while also opening the door for other oil majors to do the same.

The move dramatically changed the investment proposition of Shell.

An attractive dividend yield north of 10pc has dropped to 3.8pc - on a par with companies such as retailers that can struggle to attract shareholders and Shell B shares fell as much as 9.2pc on the news.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent